Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard's games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The long-running battle between Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Britain over the Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) deal took another twist on Tuesday, raising more questions than answers about the country's approach to deals in the post-Brexit era. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been locked in a dispute with the U.S. software giant over its $69 billion bid to buy the "Call of Duty" maker since it opposed the takeover...