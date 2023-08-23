President Ramaphosa calls on business community to invest in Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the business community to invest in the continent and identify solutions to the rapid economic, technological and social changes underway. Addressing the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, during the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue, the President said these changes create new risks for employment, equality and poverty in many BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) countries. “From a South African perspective, there is massive untapped potential for investment in our country and on the African continent. Africa is a continent of great opportunity in the industrialisation process in a variety of sectors....