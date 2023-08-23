The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits Chandrayan-3's moon landing, says it will propel India to be global leader in space tech

August 23, 2023
Source: devdiscourse.com devdiscourse.com
News Snapshot:
The Indian diaspora here is eagerly waiting for Chandrayaan-3's much-anticipated landing on the Moon on Wednesday with many of them saying the lunar mission will propel India as a global leader in space technology and inspire millions of children to take up science, physics and astronomy as their area of pursuit. ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is all set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening at 6.04 pm, as India eyes becoming the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural...
