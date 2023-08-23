WATCH: School students paint their faces with Chandrayaan-3 art ahead of soft landing

The countdown for the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 has begun. As Indians across the world eagerly wait for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, many students in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad have painted their faces to display India’s moon mission and were seen holding placards with well-wishes. #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Students in Moradabad paint their faces & display posters for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/e7NM3wbQ1t — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023 Chandryaan-3 is set to land on the lunar surface today evening. With a successful landing, India will become the first nation to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s...