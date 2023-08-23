Honor returns to India with a familiar figure at the helm

What you need to know Honor is all set to make its re-entry into the Indian market, with the Chinese brand striking a local partnership with PSAV Global. PSAV Global will be in charge of marketing, distribution, and after-sales service of Honor phones in India. Honor has invested $120 million to kickstart the Indian business. Honor's Indian outfit is being helmed by Madhav Sheth, the former head of Realme India. Honor had a good run in India before it was affected by the Huawei ban, but now that the brand is a standalone entity, it is looking ahead to rekindling...