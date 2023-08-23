Daily Briefing: India’s moon mission inches closer to completion; latest on personal data law; and more

Good morning, ?Touchdown today! We are officially just a couple hours away from touchdown! The Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 will attempt to make a “safe and soft landing” on the surface of the Moon this evening at 1804 hours IST. Right at the end of the mission it will all come down to the final ’15 minutes of terror’ when the lander will perform a critical technical manoeuvre, where it will transfer its high-speed horizontal position to a vertical one — in order to facilitate a gentle descent on to the surface. Here’s what will happen. With the Chandrayaan-3 mission...