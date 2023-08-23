India prepares for Chandrayaan-3 attempt to land on the moon

India was preparing on Wednesday for its second attempted moon landing, a historic moment for the world’s most populous country. Chandrayaan-3, which means “mooncraft” in Sanskrit, is scheduled to put down its Vikram lander shortly after 6pm India time near the little-explored lunar south pole in what would be a world first for any space programme. A previous Indian effort failed in 2019, and the latest mission comes just days after Russia’s first moon mission in almost 50 years, destined for the same region, crashed on the lunar surface. Former Indian space chief K Sivan said the latest photos transmitted...