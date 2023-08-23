The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

After Chandrayaan-3's ‘Dream Landing’ on Moon, Team ISRO on Cloud Nine

August 23, 2023
Source: news18.com news18.com
News Snapshot:
As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made a giant leap with India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touching down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, its top scientists spoke exclusively to News18 about the challenges and plans. ALSO READ | ‘Chanda Mama Bas Ek Tour ke Hain’: PM Modi Hails Chandrayaan-3 Success | 2019’s Tears to 2023 ‘Festival’ WATCH With this touchdown after a flawless 41-day voyage and less than a week after a Russian lander headed to the lunar south pole crashed, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the...
