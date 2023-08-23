Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on the moon in 'victory cry of a new India'

Summary Mission comes less than week after Russia's Luna-25 mission failed Russia's Putin and NASA congratulate India India becomes fourth nation to successfully land spacecraft on the moon Launch budget of about $74 million less than the cost to produce 2013 Hollywood space thriller 'Gravity' BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - An Indian spacecraft landed on the rugged, unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and India's standing as a space power, just days after a similar Russian lander crashed. "This moment is unforgettable. It is phenomenal. This is a victory...