Russian Prez Putin, UAE Vice Prez Congratulate India on Chandrayaan-3's Successful Landing on Moon

Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed were among the world leaders who congratulated India on Wednesday on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, saying the historic event is evidence of India’s impressive progress in the scientific-technological sphere. President Putin has congratulated India’s President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful landing of the Indian space probe Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon near its South Pole, the Kremlin’s press service said. ”Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the successful landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 space probe on the Moon near the South Pole. This...