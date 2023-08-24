The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

New Snapdragon G series will power AYANEO's first Android gaming handheld

August 24, 2023
Source: windowscentral.com windowscentral.com
News Snapshot:
What you need to know AYANEO is a handheld gaming company, headquartered in China, that has been around since 2020. Earlier today, Qualcomm Technologies announced its newest Snapdragon G Series processors that can provide a more powerful Android gaming handheld experience. The AYANEO Pocket S was announced today and will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon G Series gaming platform. As part of Gamescom 2023, the gaming handheld company, AYANEO, announced its latest "top-tier flagship" device today, the AYANEO Pocket S. This reveal follows Qualcomm Technologies' announcement for the new Snapdragon G Series, a line of system-on-a-chip (SoC) ranging in power between...
