A Chinese spy used LinkedIn to target thousands of British officials and attempt to mine secrets, according to a report. The investigation, published in The Times, suggests an intelligence officer for Beijing's main spy agency used aliases on the platform, which is the world's biggest professional networking site, to try to bribe civil servants and officials working in the military and technology to pass on sensitive information. MI5 chiefs have previously warned China is using espionage to target the UK's tech and research sectors in an attempt to eat into the country's commercial advantages. LinkedIn, which has more than 900...