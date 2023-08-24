£2.5bn extra to Big Pharma? Don’t tell striking NHS staff

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Last week junior doctors took part in a fifth round of strikes. Today NHS consultants have begun the first of two days on strike for the first time in over a decade. As the staffing crisis escalates, the government maintains that we can’t afford to pay health workers fairly, while claiming that any movement towards meeting staff pay demands would exacerbate inflation. But restoring the value of pay is an essential step towards tackling the staffing crisis in the NHS. Junior doctors have seen a 31.7 per cent real terms pay cut since 2008....