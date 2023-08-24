The race to the moon is heating up as lunar resources could top $1 quadrillion in value

A still from a livestream shows a 3D reconstitution of India's historic moon landing on August 23. ISRO India made history Wednesday as the first nation to land a spacecraft on the moon's south pole. Days earlier, Russia's space agency said "the race for the development of the natural resources of the moon has begun." Estimates of the value of the moon's commodities range widely, with some topping $1 quadrillion. "To the moon" is no longer a rallying call just for the crypto crowds, as a global race to explore the celestial body heats up. On Wednesday, India made history...