Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan And Priyanka Chopra Congratulate ISRO For Chandrayaan 3 Success

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has created history with the triumphant success of Chandrayaan-3. They had launched the ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14. The Vikram lander landed on the Moon’s surface on August 23. The whole country is celebrating this success. Celebrities also took to their social media handle to cheer for India and congratulate ISRO on the historic feat. Amitabh Bachchan wrote a small poem on the success on micro blogging site X. “" ?? ???? ???? ???? ?? ???, ??? ??? ??????, ?? ?? ?? ???? ???? ?? ????, ?? , ????? ?????? ???? ?? ;...