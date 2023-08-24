The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan And Priyanka Chopra Congratulate ISRO For Chandrayaan 3 Success

August 24, 2023
Source: news18.com news18.com
News Snapshot:
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has created history with the triumphant success of Chandrayaan-3. They had launched the ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14. The Vikram lander landed on the Moon’s surface on August 23. The whole country is celebrating this success. Celebrities also took to their social media handle to cheer for India and congratulate ISRO on the historic feat. Amitabh Bachchan wrote a small poem on the success on micro blogging site X. “" ?? ???? ???? ???? ?? ???, ??? ??? ??????, ?? ?? ?? ???? ???? ?? ????, ?? , ????? ?????? ???? ?? ;...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter