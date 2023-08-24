Intergenerational report spells out Australia's future by 2063, with warnings for work, climate and the budget

The possible future of Australia has been laid out in the government's "intergenerational report", which paints a picture of a nation that looks older and lives longer, and is paid better, but also faces a major workforce and climate challenge. The intergenerational report is a "compass" pointing to Australia's current course and not a "crystal ball", the federal treasurer says. It sets down some clear opportunities and obstacles for the country over the next 40 years, with five major forces shaping the future: an ageing population, climate change, a shift to a caring economy, fragmentation in the global order, and...