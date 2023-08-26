Gaganyaan Mission's 1st Trial Pushed to Oct, Humanoid Robot Vyommitra to Join 2nd Phase: Union Min

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will send a humanoid robot ‘Vyommitra’ into space as part of its human space mission programme ‘Gaganyaan’, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday following the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Initially scheduled for September, the first phase of Gaganyaan, an unmanned trial mission, has been rescheduled to October. The second phase of the mission will involve the presence of ‘Vyommitra’, a humanoid robot in female attire designed for space travel, said Union Minister of State for Science and Technology during the NDTV G20 Conclave. Explaining that the Gaganyaan project faced delays due to...