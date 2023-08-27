Stronger US-India relationship could help America declare 'independence' from China: Vivek Ramaswamy

A stronger relationship with India would help the US declare its ''independence'' from China, Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy believes and has called for stronger strategic ties with New Delhi, including a military relationship in the Andaman Sea. At 38, Ramaswamy is the youngest Republican presidential candidate ever. He is currently on a two-day swing to the crucial State of Iowa. On January 15, Iowa would kick off the 2024 Republican presidential primary season. “A stronger US-India relationship could help the US declare independence from China. The US is economically dependent on China today, but with a stronger relationship...