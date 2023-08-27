Best China Stocks: These Are The 5 Best To Buy And Watch Now

China is the world's No. 2 economy and home to dozens of companies that trade in the U.S. Right now, Trip.com (TCOM), Tesla (TSLA) rivals Li Auto (LI) and XPeng (XPEV), as well as gaming giant NetEase (NTES) and e-commerce play PDD Holdings (PDD) are China stocks worth watching or potentially buying. X After China finally eased strict Covid restrictions in late 2022, there was a lot of optimism about a Chinese economic revival. But growth has sputtered in recent months, while the long-ailing property sector is worsening. Despite Chinese officials vowing to support the economy, actual stimulus has been...