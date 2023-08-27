Political fissures in India alive, no consensus in sight: Survey

India’s political space continues to be marked by polarized viewpoints on various matters of national debate, with little consensus in sight. Past rounds of the biannual YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Surveys have given ample evidence of this phenomenon, as did the latest one. The 10th round of the urban-India survey, held in June, didn’t find any notable increase in the already-intense partisan feelings, but it showed that the supporters of the ruling party and the newly-formed Opposition alliance have vastly different views on India’s progress relative to China’s, New Delhi’s G20 presidency, and population control. 1. Partisan fissures Around 42% of the...