Ireland bullish on life science investment despite higher tax rate

The decision to keep its borders open while competitors erected trade barriers during Covid helped the IDA win two life science investments initially destined for the US and China. Photograph: Getty Images A surge in life sciences investment that helped make Ireland the EU’s top performing economy in the past two years will continue despite a rise in the corporate tax rate to 15 per cent, the State’s investment chief said. Michael Lohan said Ireland was poised to win several big investments from pharmaceutical and medical device companies attracted to the State’s blend of tax incentives, political stability, skilled workforce...