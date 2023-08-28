Why Russia’s claims of a space race with Chinese help has more to do with geopolitical posturing

This week, the Russian space agency Roscosmos had hoped to return to the Moon after an absence of nearly 50 years. Instead, on Saturday it lost control of its Luna-25 lander. The agency explained the spacecraft “switched to an off-design orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the lunar surface”. Yet, in an interview aired on state television, the agency’s chief, Yuri Borisov, pledged his nation’s unwavering commitment to lunar exploration: This is not just about the prestige of the country and the achievement of some geopolitical goals. This is about ensuring defensive capabilities and...