Trustar plans to raise fund to manage McDonald’s China stake -sources

A woman wearing a face mask checks her mobile phone under an umbrella with a McDonald's sign in Xianning of Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Chinese private equity firm Trustar Capital is planning to raise a so-called continuation fund that would allow it to sell down its stake in McDonald's China, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. The new fund would also allow investors in Trustar's existing fund tied to McDonald's China unit cash in on their investments,...