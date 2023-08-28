Health Matters l Is Govt's 'Unfavourable' Stance Towards e-Pharmacies Turning Neutral Now?

After several months of attempting to secure a meeting with the Union government, the e-pharmacy industry finally had the opportunity to meet the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on August 24. Even though e-pharmacy sales constitute only 3 per cent of pharmaceutical sales in India, they have faced severe opposition from the lobby of retail pharmacists — All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD). The DCGI organised a consultation meeting to discuss the Delhi High Court order passed on online sale of medicines, giving time to the government to either frame rules or take action against e-pharmacies. The...