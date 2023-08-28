The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

US-Sino tensions help spawn China card game craze

August 28, 2023
[1/4] Amateur players take part in a competition of guandan, a poker-like card game, in Beijing, China August 13, 2023. REUTERS/Yew Lun Tian/File photo Acquire Licensing Rights BEIJING, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China's bankers and business executives have become increasingly reliant on domestic capital in recent years as foreign funding has dried up, but a popular way to unlock that cash may very well involve "throwing eggs". The term refers to Guandan, a poker-like card game that has been around for decades, but has gained fresh life among venture capitalists a few years ago as they awoke to its popularity...
