Daily Briefing: Neeraj Chopra becomes world champ; PM Modi calls for global framework for AI; and more

August 28, 2023
Source: indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
News Snapshot:
Good morning, ? Big Story ? Every time Neeraj Chopra starts galloping from the top of the runway with a javelin in his hand there’s a sense of inevitability. That he will medal. He had won almost every medal that mattered when he reached Budapest for the World Championship final. On Sunday night at the National Athletics Centre, Chopra, 24, added the coveted medal missing from his collection – the World Championship gold, his second after last year’s silver, with his history-creating throw of 88.17m. This now makes Chopra, India’s Olympic champion, the world’s best javelin thrower. Nihal Koshie writes...
