G20 Negotiations on from 2pm-2am, Every Word is Contested: Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 8-10, Sherpa Amitabh Kant told News18 exclusively that for the “past 20 days, negotiations are on from 2pm to 2am”. “Every negotiation is like walking a tightrope, every word is contested. Every word is fought for, but we do it with positivity and optimism,” he said. Commenting on his role, Kant said, “Sherpa is a Nepali world for someone who takes the leader to the peak of Mount Everest. My work is to assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi reach the peak.” Russia and China have objected to the use of...