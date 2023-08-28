Raimondo: crucial US, China have stable economic relationship

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo opened talks with Chinese government officials on Monday saying it is "profoundly important" the world's two largest economies have a stable economic relationship. She said the entire world expects the United States and China will have a stable economic relationship; the two countries share more than $700 billion in annual trade. "It's a complicated relationship. It's a challenging relationship. We will of course disagree on certain issues," Raimondo said. "I think we can make progress if we are direct, open and practical." Raimondo is holding three days of talks with Chinese and business leaders in...