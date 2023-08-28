Knives out for FY24 forecasts make it hard for share prices

It means a tougher outlook for Australian shares, which are already feeling the impacts of the lower profit expectations. The benchmark S & P/ASX200 is already down 4 per cent since reporting season began, to be trading at 15.1-times forecast FY24 earnings per share, or 22-times for the industrials (ex-financials) universe. Monday morning’s flurry of results was a reminder that profit season isn’t quite over yet. The results included Fortescue (CEO change overshadowed the result), NextDC (soft outlook), APM and Link Administration (both messy), and BrainChip (worse than forecast). Other household names to report in coming days include Harvey Norman...