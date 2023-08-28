China says its ban on Japanese seafood is about safety. Is it really?

CNN — In the busy streets of Hong Kong’s Central district the lunchtime queues snake around the swanky Japanese restaurants where high-end sushi can sell at $150 a pop just for a tasting menu. At Fumi, one of the more popular joints, the floors are packed with over a hundred people chattering away and chowing down. “It’s just as busy as ever,” says Thomason Ng, Fumi’s general manager. “Only a small portion of people have asked where the food is from. They’re here for the dining experience and great hospitality alongside the food.” The great economies of Asia are clashing...