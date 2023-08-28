The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China says its ban on Japanese seafood is about safety. Is it really?

August 28, 2023
Source: edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
News Snapshot:
CNN — In the busy streets of Hong Kong’s Central district the lunchtime queues snake around the swanky Japanese restaurants where high-end sushi can sell at $150 a pop just for a tasting menu. At Fumi, one of the more popular joints, the floors are packed with over a hundred people chattering away and chowing down. “It’s just as busy as ever,” says Thomason Ng, Fumi’s general manager. “Only a small portion of people have asked where the food is from. They’re here for the dining experience and great hospitality alongside the food.” The great economies of Asia are clashing...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter