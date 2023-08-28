Futu Holdings stock climbs after double-upgrade at BofA

Futu Holdings stock jumped 6.8% in Monday morning trading after Bank of America's Merrill Lynch issued a rare double-upgrade on the Hong Kong-based fintech to Buy from Underperform due to more stable China regulations combined with its trough valuation and prospects for overseas growth. "Investors see Futu mainly as a beta name nowadays and pay little attention to the growth perspective," BofAML analyst Emma Xu wrote in a note to clients. "However, with sentiment and valuation likely at a trough level, we believe it’s time to revisit Futu’s alpha angle." The company continues to strengthen its leading position in Hong...