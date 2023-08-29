Trolls, China spreading Voice disinformation

A Telegram channel titled Aboriginal Voice Exposed has attracted tens of thousands of subscribers, and hosted claims that the advisory body that could be added to the Constitution will lead to the abolition of Anzac Day commemorations and seizures of farms and other property. Anti-Semitic groups have spread content suggesting the Voice is part of a plan by Jews to “decrease Australia’s sovereignty” on YouTube, Vimeo, 4chan and Telegram. Accounts linked to one leading white nationalist social media user have encouraged followers to “Juice it”, an apparent reference to amplifying critical and inflammatory online content. Opponents have also called the...