RPT, MCW, BSX, MMM

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. RPT Realty — RPT Realty shares surged 19% after Kimco Realty, an operator of open-air shopping centers, said it would acquire the real estate investment trust in a roughly $2 billion all-stock deal. Kimco CEO Conor Flynn said, "Approximately 70% of RPT's portfolio aligns with our key strategic markets." The deal is set to close in early 2024. Mister Car Wash — The car wash stock advanced 7% on the back of an upgrade to overweight from neutral by Piper Sandler. The firm said the company has potential for growth that...