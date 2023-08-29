The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

RPT, MCW, BSX, MMM

August 29, 2023
Source: cnbc.com cnbc.com
News Snapshot:
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. RPT Realty — RPT Realty shares surged 19% after Kimco Realty, an operator of open-air shopping centers, said it would acquire the real estate investment trust in a roughly $2 billion all-stock deal. Kimco CEO Conor Flynn said, "Approximately 70% of RPT's portfolio aligns with our key strategic markets." The deal is set to close in early 2024. Mister Car Wash — The car wash stock advanced 7% on the back of an upgrade to overweight from neutral by Piper Sandler. The firm said the company has potential for growth that...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter