Biden traveling to Vietnam following G-20 summit next month

CNN — President Joe Biden will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 10 following the Group of 20 summit in India to meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other leaders, according to the White House. “The leaders will explore opportunities to promote the growth of a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy, expand our people-to-people ties through education exchanges and workforce development programs, combat climate change, and increase peace, prosperity, and stability in the region,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Biden’s trip to Vietnam comes as his administration works to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region...