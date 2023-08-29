Silicon Valley titans behind mystery $1B land buy near military base: reports

The mystery buyers of nearly $1 billion of undeveloped land abutting a California military base were revealed to be Silicon Valley heavyweights — and not a network of Chinese spies as some lawmakers feared. The land grab near Travis Air Force base by Flannery Associates — which has become the largest landowner in Solano County, located about 60 miles northeast of San Francisco — had prompted concern that a foreign entity could be using the investment to harm US national security. However, it turns out Flannery’s backers are a who’s who’s list of tech titans and investors that include LinkedIn...