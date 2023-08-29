The OPPO Find N3 Flip takes on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with an upgraded camera system

What you need to know OPPO has launched its new Find N3 Flip in China. The phone is the first flip-style foldable with three rear cameras, including a 2x zoom lens. The Find N3 Flip is powered by a MediaTek 9200 chipset and features a large cover screen. The phone will launch globally "soon." OPPO's first flip-style foldable was introduced only eight months ago and arrived in global markets just six months ago, but the company is already introducing the sequel: the OPPO Find N3 Flip. The phone looks nearly identical to the OPPO Find N2 Flip that we reviewed...