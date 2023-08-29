Eating your way out of pain: How your gut microbiota and diet can help manage chronic discomfort

A recent Nutrients journal study used bibliometrics to identify how nutrition can modulate the relationship between gut microbiota and chronic pain. Study: Global Trends in Research of Pain–Gut-Microbiota Relationship and How Nutrition Can Modulate This Link. Image Credit: Sasin Paraksa / Shutterstock.com Background Pain is an unpleasant sensory experience and is subjective in nature. Chronic pain includes psychogenic, pathological, and functional pain, which can adversely impact the quality of life. Several studies have indicated that peripheral organs, including the muscles, joints, skin, bones, and visceral tissues, contain an abundance of nociceptors. However, the underlying molecular mechanism of chronic pain remains...