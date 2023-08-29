The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

US raises concerns by Micron, Intel with China

August 29, 2023
Source: devdiscourse.com devdiscourse.com
News Snapshot:
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo discussed concerns about restrictions on American businesses including Intel and Micron Technology with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Monday in a meeting where the two countries also agreed to start exchanging information on export controls. The pair also discussed China's recent curbs on gallium and germanium exports in wide-ranging and candid talks that lasted more than two hours, followed by a two-hour lunch, according to a brief comments from Raimondo and the Commerce Department. Raimondo wants to address concerns from U.S. businesses that are having difficulties operating in China. "We're delivering. We will have...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter