Mystery buyers of $1 billion land parcel revealed and they plan to build a ‘megacity’ from scratch

August 29, 2023
The mystery buyers of more than $1 billion of undeveloped land abutting a California military base were revealed to be Silicon Valley heavyweights — and not a network of Chinese spies as some politicians feared. The land grab near Travis Air Force Base by Flannery Associates — which has become the largest landowner in Solano County, about 100km northeast of San Francisco — had prompted concern that a foreign entity could be using the investment to harm US national security. However, it turns out Flannery’s backers are a who’s who list of tech titans and investors that includes LinkedIn co-founder...
