Dow Jones Up As Nvidia Rebounds; Cathie Wood Loads Up On This Stock After 124% Run

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied as component 3M (MMM) jumped on legal news. Nvidia (NVDA) reversed higher as chip stocks rallied. Cathie Wood loaded up on a stock that recently made a breakout gain of 124%. X Now is a key time for investors to be bulking up their watchlists. Jabil (JBL), NOV Inc. (NOV) and Hubbell (HUBB) are three names rising near buy points after building bullish bases. Treasury yields fell. The 10-year yield slipped 3 basis point to 4.21%, while the two-year yield fell 1 basis point to 5.05%. The yield curve remains inverted. Nasdaq Rallies As...