VinFast Stock Soars, EV Peers Rise As China Worsens. Will "Shock And Awe" Stimulus Come?

VinFast (VFS) continued surging Monday following its blockbuster Aug. 15 initial public offering and bouts of volatility last week. VinFast stock pegged a post-IPO high. X In other EV news Monday, BYD (BYDFF) posted near-record profits for the second quarter. The EV giant also announced a deal with Jabil (JBL). Xpeng (XPEV) announced a pact with ride-hailing giant Didi Global (DIDI). Jabil stock jumped Monday. BYD, XPeng stock and Didi all advanced. VinFast, as well as BYD and XPeng, tap Asia's growing market for electric vehicles. But as China's economy falters, global investors are said to be fleeing the country....