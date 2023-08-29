When the torturer is the ‘saviour’, can BRICS and the Global South help us to escape Western hegemony?

At the zenith of the mass protests in Egypt on 25 January 2011, Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms based in the West appeared to be the most essential tools for the Egyptian Revolution. Although some observers later contested the descriptions “Twitter Revolution” or “Social Media Revolution”, one cannot deny the centrality of these platforms in the discussion around the events which attempted to redefine Egypt’s power structures. It was thus hardly surprising that, on 26 January 2011, the Egyptian regime decided to block access to social media in a desperate attempt to prevent the spread of the protests....