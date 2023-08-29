Facebook cracks down on global disinformation campaign linked to law enforcement in China

Meta took down thousands of accounts in “what appears to be the largest known cross-platform covert influence operation in the world,” the company said in a transparency report published today. The operation targeted more than 50 platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X (previously Twitter), YouTube, TikTok, and Reddit. The campaign promoted “positive commentary” about China and Xinjiang province, where the Chinese government has been accused of human rights abuses and forced labor targeting members of the Uyghur ethnic minority. Other posts criticized the US, Western foreign policies, and journalists and researchers seen as “critics” of the Chinese government, according to Meta....