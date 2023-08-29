The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Datasea Announces Strategic Partnership with Sales and Marketing Firm for the Launch of Intelligent Acoustic Skin Repair Robot

August 29, 2023
News Snapshot:
BEIJING, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), a digital technology corporation engaged in converging and innovative business segment for intelligent acoustics technology in China today announced that Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shuhai Information “), the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by the Company, has entered a sales performance and Equity Adjustment Agreement with a top-tier partner possessing industry product sales capabilities. This alliance is slated for the upcoming launch of its non-contact Intelligent Acoustic Skin Repair Robot. Alongside this partnership, Shuhai Information is also launching a 100% owned subsidiary to exclusively market...
