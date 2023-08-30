ASX to rise, Wall Street rallies, bitcoin leaps higher

The local currency rose 0.6 per cent, recovering above US64.60¢; the Bloomberg dollar spot index slipped 0.3 per cent. On bitstamp.net, bitcoin was 7 per cent higher to $US27,933 at 4.37am AEST; it briefly traded above $US28,000. Grayscale Investments LLC moved closer to launching a spot-based bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the US, a potential watershed moment in the cryptocurrency industry’s quest to tap billions of dollars from everyday investors. A three-judge appeals panel in Washington on Tuesday overturned a decision by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to block the ETF, which would be tied to the spot bitcoin price....