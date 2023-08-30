Dow Jones Rises As Nasdaq Jumps 1.6%; Tesla Rival Falls As E-Commerce Giant Breaks Out

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% at midday Tuesday after fresh economic data indicated a weakening job market and consumer outlook. The Nasdaq led with a 1.6% gain. X Consumer confidence in August weakened, according to the Conference Board. After a 117 reading in July, the index slid to 106.1 in August. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) number of 8.827 million came in lower than views of 9.559 million for July. It shrank from June's 9.582 million. The data showed some loosening in the labor market. The Case-Shiller Home Price Index for June showed a 0.9%...