PDD Stock: PDD Jumps On Earnings Beat

U.S.-listed shares of PDD Holdings (PDD) soared Tuesday after the company reported earnings that easily topped estimates. PDD stock was up 16% in recent action. X The operator of the Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo and international marketplace Temu reported a 66% revenue jump to $7.21 billion for the quarter ended June 30. Meanwhile, analysts surveyed by FactSet expected sales of $5.95 billion. The company earned an adjusted $1.44 per U.S. share, also ahead of analyst estimates of $1. "Over the recent quarter, we saw a positive shift in consumer sentiment, leading to a rise in demand across various product sectors,"...