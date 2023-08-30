10 reasons Bowen is wrong on nuclear

Second, Bowen argues the nuclear technology Australia may adopt isn’t commercialised. As I’ve argued elsewhere, Australia should only consider new and emerging technology – that is, Generation III+ and beyond – including small modular reactors (SMRs) and microreactors (nuclear batteries). A number of Generation III+ reactors are already fully commercialised and in operation today, including at least one SMR, and up to 50 more are coming to market. Having called Bowen’s bluff on his five, here are my 10. Third, Bowen claims nuclear is slow to build and disputes whether a plant could be operating in Australia by the mid-2030s....