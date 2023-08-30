The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Yorkeys Knob, Cairns: Chinese ‘wellness centre’ sparks outrage

August 30, 2023
news.com.au
Residents of a quiet coastal suburb in far north Queensland are furious about a Chinese developer’s plans to clear native bushland to build a massive “seven-star” resort, complete with luxury facilities and restaurants exclusively for wealthy guests flown in from overseas. New Land Cairns Pty Ltd lodged a development application with Cairns Regional Council in May 2020 for the 64-room “Chinese Wellness Centre” located on Buckley Street in Yorkeys Knob, a lush beachside suburb north of the city. The resort, which will feature two restaurants, three spa treatment rooms, a gym and 37 on-street car spaces, is expected to receive...
