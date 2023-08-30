Inflation Reduction Act bares US policy contradictions

Good morning. Question three of my Five Big Questions for CEOs (to review, go here) is this: The energy transition is happening. How will my company be affected? It’s hard to overstate how far the business world has moved on this issue in the last five years. The majority of the Fortune 500 have now made climate commitments. And while some may be engaged in pure greenwashing, I find in my conversations with CEOs that most are taking it seriously. Indeed, some may be taking it too seriously—General Motors’ commitment to stop making carbon-emitting cars by 2035 still seems ahead...